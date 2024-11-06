A Peek at Iovance Biotherapeutics's Future Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Investors in Iovance Biotherapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 24.94% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Iovance Biotherapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.42 -0.43 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.42 -0.45 -0.46 Price Change % 25.0% -18.0% -9.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics were trading at $11.66 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 204.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Iovance Biotherapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $27.0, suggesting a potential 131.56% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amicus Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amicus Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $17.4, suggesting a potential 49.23% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $64.2, implying a potential 450.6% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $52.74, indicating a potential 352.32% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Amicus Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 12969.75% $-262K -13.41% Amicus Therapeutics Outperform 34.04% $115.41M -11.93% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Buy 51.28% $26.13M -66.51% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Neutral 110.26% $176.59M -14.18%

Key Takeaway:

Iovance Biotherapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the second lowest. In terms of Consensus rating, Iovance Biotherapeutics is rated as 'Buy', which is in line with one of its peers.

Delving into Iovance Biotherapeutics's Background

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

Iovance Biotherapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Iovance Biotherapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12969.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Iovance Biotherapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -312.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Iovance Biotherapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Iovance Biotherapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.