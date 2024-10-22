A Peek at Helix Energy Solns Gr's Future Earnings

Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Helix Energy Solns Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in Helix Energy Solns Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Helix Energy Solns Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.02 0.10 0.21 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.03 0.06 0.10 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% -11.0% 3.0%

Performance of Helix Energy Solns Gr Shares

Shares of Helix Energy Solns Gr were trading at $10.0 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Helix Energy Solns Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Helix Energy Solns Gr.

Analysts have provided Helix Energy Solns Gr with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $14.0, suggesting a potential 40.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of RPC, Select Water Solutions and Bristow Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For RPC, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, indicating a potential 30.0% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Select Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 45.0% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Bristow Group, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, indicating a potential 400.0% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for RPC, Select Water Solutions and Bristow Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helix Energy Solns Gr Buy 18.13% $75.49M 2.18% RPC Neutral -12.43% $69.54M 3.05% Select Water Solutions Outperform -9.76% $60.16M 1.66% Bristow Group Buy 12.64% $218.22M 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

Helix Energy Solns Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Helix Energy Solns Gr shows strong performance in revenue and profit metrics compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Helix Energy Solns Gr

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company. It provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with an emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations. Helix provides services in deep water in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions. It has four segments Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities and Shallow Water Abandonment. the Well Intervention segment includes vessels and equipment used to perform well intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and Brazil. It derives the majority of its revenue from the US.

A Deep Dive into Helix Energy Solns Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Helix Energy Solns Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helix Energy Solns Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helix Energy Solns Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helix Energy Solns Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Helix Energy Solns Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

