A Peek at Guess's Future Earnings

Guess (NYSE:GES) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Guess will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

Anticipation surrounds Guess's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.44 -0.40 1.56 EPS Actual 0.34 0.42 -0.27 2.01 Price Change % -5.0% 1.0% -1.0% 21.0%

Tracking Guess's Stock Performance

Shares of Guess were trading at $11.17 as of April 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Guess

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Guess.

With 7 analyst ratings, Guess has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $19.29, indicating a potential 72.69% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Guess, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Guess, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Guess Buy 13.41% $321.88M -5.01%

Key Takeaway:

Guess is positioned at the bottom among its peers for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of 13.41%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $321.88M. Additionally, Guess has the lowest Return on Equity at -5.01%.

Delving into Guess's Background

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Guess visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GES

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.