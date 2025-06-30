A Peek at Greenbrier Companies's Future Earnings

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Greenbrier Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Investors in Greenbrier Companies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 11.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.15 1.29 1.14 EPS Actual 1.69 1.72 1.92 1.06 Price Change % -11.0% 0.0% 17.0% 3.0%

Tracking Greenbrier Companies's Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies were trading at $46.42 as of June 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Greenbrier Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Greenbrier Companies.

The consensus rating for Greenbrier Companies is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $52.0 implies a potential 12.02% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Bird, Microvast Holdings and Trinity Indus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential 14.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Microvast Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 93.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 40.76% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Blue Bird, Microvast Holdings and Trinity Indus, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greenbrier Companies Outperform -11.66% $138.60M 3.61% Blue Bird Buy 3.74% $70.85M 14.08% Microvast Holdings Buy 43.20% $43.02M 14.67% Trinity Indus Neutral -27.69% $142.20M 2.09%

Key Takeaway:

Greenbrier Companies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know Greenbrier Companies Better

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Maintenance Services and Leasing & Management Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Greenbrier Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Greenbrier Companies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Greenbrier Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greenbrier Companies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greenbrier Companies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Greenbrier Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Greenbrier Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GBX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Jan 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Oct 2024 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GBX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.