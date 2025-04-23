A Peek at Gentherm's Future Earnings

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gentherm to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Gentherm's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.66 0.61 0.43 EPS Actual 0.29 0.75 0.66 0.62 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Performance of Gentherm Shares

Shares of Gentherm were trading at $24.49 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Gentherm

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Gentherm.

The consensus rating for Gentherm is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $39.0, there's a potential 59.25% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fox Factory Holding, Adient and American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fox Factory Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 24.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Adient, with an average 1-year price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential 32.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $5.7, suggesting a potential 76.73% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Fox Factory Holding, Adient and American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gentherm Neutral -3.82% $86.10M 2.40% Fox Factory Holding Buy 6.12% $101.98M -0.01% Adient Neutral -4.51% $216M 0.00% American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Neutral -5.62% $154.30M -2.24%

Key Takeaway:

Gentherm ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Gentherm

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group function through the Automotive and Medical segments. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Automotive segment, which includes automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronics and software systems. The medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Its geographical segments are the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

Gentherm: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Gentherm's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gentherm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gentherm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Gentherm adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

