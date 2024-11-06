A Peek at First Watch Restaurant Gr's Future Earnings

First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds First Watch Restaurant Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.25% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at First Watch Restaurant Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.14 0.12 0.04 0.09 Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Gr were trading at $17.49 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on First Watch Restaurant Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding First Watch Restaurant Gr.

The consensus rating for First Watch Restaurant Gr is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $20.33 implies a potential 16.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kura Sushi USA, Cracker Barrel Old and Bloomin Brands, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Kura Sushi USA, with an average 1-year price target of $74.5, indicating a potential 325.96% upside. Cracker Barrel Old received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.25, implying a potential 147.28% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Bloomin Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $19.67, indicating a potential 12.46% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Kura Sushi USA, Cracker Barrel Old and Bloomin Brands are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Watch Restaurant Gr Buy 19.54% $59.05M 1.53% Kura Sushi USA Buy 28.12% $7.79M -0.34% Cracker Barrel Old Neutral 6.89% $287.12M 4.19% Bloomin Brands Neutral -2.93% $173.07M 9.64%

Key Takeaway:

First Watch Restaurant Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

A Deep Dive into First Watch Restaurant Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for First Watch Restaurant Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

