A Peek at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Future Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Anticipation surrounds EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.65% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.55 -0.52 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.64 -0.54 -0.58 -0.55 Price Change % 4.0% 0.0% 6.0% 10.0%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were trading at $6.86 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $29.33, the consensus suggests a potential 327.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Tilray Brands and Zevra Therapeutics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eton Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential 303.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilray Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, suggesting a potential 85.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zevra Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 220.7% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Tilray Brands and Zevra Therapeutics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy -17.39% $10.77M -14.91% Eton Pharmaceuticals Buy 59.26% $6.48M -2.96% Tilray Brands Neutral -1.36% $52.01M -25.45% Zevra Therapeutics Buy -6.79% $10.68M -65.31%

Key Takeaway:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company has developed FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology. Its pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert E and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the U.S., China, and the UK. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.

Key Indicators: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -357.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EYPT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EYPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.