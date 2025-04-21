A Peek at Enphase Energy's Future Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Enphase Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits Enphase Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 1.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.77 0.48 0.40 EPS Actual 0.94 0.65 0.43 0.35 Price Change % -1.0% -15.0% 13.0% -6.0%

Enphase Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Enphase Energy were trading at $52.54 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Enphase Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has received a total of 19 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $71.46, the consensus suggests a potential 36.01% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Onto Innovation, MKS Instruments and Amkor Tech, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $211.67, suggesting a potential 302.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MKS Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $139.2, suggesting a potential 164.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 42.9% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Onto Innovation, MKS Instruments and Amkor Tech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enphase Energy Neutral 26.49% $198.29M 7.05% Onto Innovation Buy 20.60% $132.41M 2.55% MKS Instruments Buy 4.71% $441M 3.86% Amkor Tech Buy -7.00% $246.71M 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Enphase Energy ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower compared to others. Overall, Enphase Energy is positioned well within its peer group based on these key metrics.

Discovering Enphase Energy: A Closer Look

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Enphase Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, Enphase Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

