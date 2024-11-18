A Peek at Energizer Hldgs's Future Earnings

Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Energizer Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

The market awaits Energizer Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 2.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Energizer Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.67 0.56 1.13 EPS Actual 0.79 0.72 0.59 1.20 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer Hldgs were trading at $33.92 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Energizer Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Energizer Hldgs.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Energizer Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $35.33, suggesting a potential 4.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Central Garden & Pet, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Central Garden & Pet is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 29.72% upside. As per analysts' assessments, WD-40 is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $301.0, suggesting a potential 787.38% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, indicating a potential 2.71% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Central Garden & Pet, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energizer Hldgs Buy 0.29% $277.20M -27.84% Central Garden & Pet Buy -2.63% $317.06M 5.14% WD-40 Buy 11.06% $84.34M 7.39% Reynolds Consumer Prods Buy -2.67% $239M 4.19%

Key Takeaway:

Energizer Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Energizer Hldgs Better

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Energizer Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Energizer Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 26.9, Energizer Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Energizer Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

