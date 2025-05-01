A Peek at DuPont de Nemours's Future Earnings

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that DuPont de Nemours will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The market awaits DuPont de Nemours's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DuPont de Nemours's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.03 0.85 0.65 EPS Actual 1.13 1.18 0.97 0.79 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of DuPont de Nemours's Stock

Shares of DuPont de Nemours were trading at $65.99 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on DuPont de Nemours

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on DuPont de Nemours.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for DuPont de Nemours, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $86.36, suggesting a potential 30.87% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PPG Indus, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $124.25, suggesting a potential 88.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $93.69, suggesting a potential 41.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPM Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $114.43, suggesting a potential 73.41% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PPG Indus, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM Intl, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DuPont de Nemours Outperform 6.69% $1.12B -0.50% PPG Indus Neutral -7.72% $755M -3.84% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform 2.52% $980M -0.32% RPM Intl Neutral -3.05% $567.49M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

DuPont de Nemours has the highest revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025.

DuPont de Nemours: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DuPont de Nemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.69% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

