A Peek at Doximity's Future Earnings

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Doximity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Investors in Doximity are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 38.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Doximity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.23 0.18 EPS Actual 0.28 0.25 0.29 0.22 Price Change % 39.0% 18.0% 1.0% 16.0%

Performance of Doximity Shares

Shares of Doximity were trading at $41.94 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 106.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Doximity

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Doximity.

The consensus rating for Doximity is Neutral, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $37.69, there's a potential 10.13% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Waystar Holding, Evolent Health and GoodRx Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Waystar Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, indicating a potential 28.47% downside. Evolent Health received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $36.75, implying a potential 12.37% downside. For GoodRx Holdings, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, indicating a potential 77.35% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Waystar Holding, Evolent Health and GoodRx Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Doximity Neutral 16.79% $113.13M 4.56% Waystar Holding Outperform 19.68% $154.09M -1.11% Evolent Health Outperform 37.94% $106.84M -0.61% GoodRx Holdings Buy 5.76% $188.74M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Doximity ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. Its return on equity is also below average compared to its peers.

Discovering Doximity: A Closer Look

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Understanding the Numbers: Doximity's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Doximity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.79% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Doximity visit their earnings calendar on our site.

