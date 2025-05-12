A Peek at Danaos's Future Earnings

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Danaos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.55.

Danaos bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 3.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Danaos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 6.64 6.77 7.27 7.74 EPS Actual 6.93 6.50 6.78 7.15 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Performance of Danaos Shares

Shares of Danaos were trading at $83.24 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Danaos

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Danaos.

The consensus rating for Danaos is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $105.0 implies a potential 26.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ZIM Integrated Shipping, Star Bulk Carriers and Golden Ocean Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for ZIM Integrated Shipping, with an average 1-year price target of $13.16, suggesting a potential 84.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Star Bulk Carriers, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 74.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 89.19% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Star Bulk Carriers and Golden Ocean Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Danaos Buy 3.56% $158.07M 2.66% ZIM Integrated Shipping Underperform 79.84% $731M 14.10% Star Bulk Carriers Buy 17.25% $74.11M 1.70% Golden Ocean Group Neutral -17.01% $39.56M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Danaos ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp is an international owner of containerships. It provides international seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company's customers include, HMM, MSC, Yang Ming, Hapag Lloyd, ZIM, Maersk, COSCO, OOCL, ONE, PIL, Sealead, Niledutch, Samudera, OSC, and Arkas. Geographically, the company operates in Australia-Asia, Europe, and America, with maximum revenue from the Australia-Asia region. It has two reporting segments Container vessels and Drybulk vessels segment. It generates the majority of its revenue from Container vessels.

Danaos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Danaos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Danaos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Danaos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Danaos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

