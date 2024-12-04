A Peek at Cooper Companies's Future Earnings

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cooper Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The market awaits Cooper Companies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 11.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.83 0.78 0.87 EPS Actual 0.96 0.85 0.85 0.87 Price Change % 12.0% 5.0% 9.0% -3.0%

Cooper Companies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $103.29 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Cooper Companies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $104.0, the consensus suggests a potential 0.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Align Tech, Solventum and Lantheus Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Align Tech received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $279.0, implying a potential 170.11% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Solventum, with an average 1-year price target of $74.2, implying a potential 28.16% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Lantheus Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $116.0, implying a potential 12.31% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Align Tech, Solventum and Lantheus Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cooper Companies Neutral 7.80% $663M 1.33% Align Tech Outperform 1.84% $681.77M 3.01% Solventum Neutral 0.39% $1.17B 4.03% Lantheus Holdings Buy 18.37% $242.13M 11.88%

Key Takeaway:

Cooper Companies ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the us. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the us contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the us, and controls 17% of the us IUD market.

Cooper Companies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Cooper Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

