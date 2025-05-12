A Peek at CI&T's Future Earnings

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CI&T will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds CI&T's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at CI&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.050 EPS Actual 0.1 0.07 0.09 0.061 Price Change % -5.0% -11.0% 7.000000000000001% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CI&T were trading at $6.16 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on CI&T

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CI&T.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for CI&T, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $8.5, suggesting a potential 37.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BigBear.ai Hldgs, Hackett Group and Grid Dynamics Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BigBear.ai Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 2.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hackett Group, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 468.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Grid Dynamics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 305.84% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BigBear.ai Hldgs, Hackett Group and Grid Dynamics Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CI&T Buy 118.65% $349.44M 4.98% BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy 4.94% $7.39M -63.88% Hackett Group Outperform -1.73% $31.25M 2.73% Grid Dynamics Holdings Buy 25.81% $37.00M 0.56%

Key Takeaway:

CI&T ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know CI&T Better

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

Breaking Down CI&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CI&T's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 118.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CI&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CI&T's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CI&T's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

