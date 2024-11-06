A Peek at Cambium Networks's Future Earnings

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cambium Networks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Investors in Cambium Networks are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 8.6% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cambium Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.23 -0.39 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.46 -0.95 -0.44 Price Change % -9.0% -11.0% 1.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Cambium Networks's Stock

Shares of Cambium Networks were trading at $1.33 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Cambium Networks

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cambium Networks.

The consensus rating for Cambium Networks is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.5, there's a potential 388.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EMCORE, Ondas Holdings and Comtech Telecom, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

EMCORE is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, indicating a potential 50.38% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Ondas Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, indicating a potential 12.78% upside. For Comtech Telecom, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, indicating a potential 595.49% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for EMCORE, Ondas Holdings and Comtech Telecom, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cambium Networks Buy -22.83% $14.41M -16.97% EMCORE Buy -23.52% $5.01M -23.34% Ondas Holdings Outperform -82.49% $-190.90K -39.78% Comtech Telecom Buy -15.20% $27.14M -28.23%

Key Takeaway:

Cambium Networks ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. The company geographically operates in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Caribbean and Latin America; and Asia Pacific. It derives maximum revenue from North America.

A Deep Dive into Cambium Networks's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Cambium Networks's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cambium Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -19.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cambium Networks's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cambium Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cambium Networks's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Cambium Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.