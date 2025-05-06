A Peek at BGSF's Future Earnings

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BGSF to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

BGSF bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 8.76% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BGSF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.11 0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.06 0.10 0.07 0.07 Price Change % -9.0% -5.0% -1.0% -16.0%

Tracking BGSF's Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF were trading at $3.31 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on BGSF

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BGSF.

BGSF has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $9.0, the consensus suggests a potential 171.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Asure Software, Kelly Services and Kforce, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Asure Software, with an average 1-year price target of $17.71, suggesting a potential 435.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kelly Services, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 655.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kforce, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 1259.52% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Asure Software, Kelly Services and Kforce, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BGSF Buy -12.45% $21.47M -1.19% Asure Software Outperform 10.12% $24.61M -1.21% Kelly Services Outperform -3.34% $241.50M -2.46% Kforce Neutral -6.21% $88.26M 5.57%

Key Takeaway:

BGSF ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, BGSF's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind BGSF

BGSF Inc is a national provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. two segments: Property Management and Professional. In the Property Management segment is a provider of office and maintenance talent. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, managed services, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners on a national basis. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Professional segment.

Understanding the Numbers: BGSF's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BGSF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.45% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BGSF's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BGSF's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, BGSF adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for BGSF visit their earnings calendar on our site.

