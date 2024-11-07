A Peek at ANI Pharmaceuticals's Future Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Anticipation surrounds ANI Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 9.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.99 0.85 0.84 EPS Actual 1.02 1.21 1 1.27 Price Change % -10.0% 3.0% -1.0% -4.0%

ANI Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals were trading at $58.4 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about ANI Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given ANI Pharmaceuticals a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $73.4, indicating a potential 25.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tilray Brands, Collegium Pharmaceutical and Evolus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Tilray Brands, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $1.75, indicating a potential 97.0% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Collegium Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, indicating a potential 28.94% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Evolus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.6, indicating a potential 57.88% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tilray Brands, Collegium Pharmaceutical and Evolus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ANI Pharmaceuticals Neutral 18.44% $80.34M -0.59% Tilray Brands Neutral 13.05% $59.71M -1.13% Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy 7.18% $90.81M 8.94% Evolus Buy 35.59% $47.83M -60.12%

Key Takeaway:

ANI Pharmaceuticals ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering ANI Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into ANI Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

To track all earnings releases for ANI Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.