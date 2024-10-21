A Peek at Agree Realty's Future Earnings

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agree Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Agree Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.74% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Agree Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.01 EPS Actual 1.04 1.03 1 1 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Agree Realty's Stock

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $75.58 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Agree Realty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Agree Realty.

Agree Realty has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $76.25, the consensus suggests a potential 0.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, NNN REIT and Kite Realty Gr Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $28.35, suggesting a potential 62.49% downside. As per analysts' assessments, NNN REIT is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $48.4, suggesting a potential 35.96% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Kite Realty Gr Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $28.83, indicating a potential 61.85% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Brixmor Property Group, NNN REIT and Kite Realty Gr Trust, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agree Realty Outperform 17.46% $134.95M 1.06% Brixmor Property Group Neutral 1.90% $242.42M 2.45% NNN REIT Neutral 6.99% $210.06M 2.54% Kite Realty Gr Trust Outperform 1.76% $157.38M -1.40%

Key Takeaway:

Agree Realty ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Agree Realty Better

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agree Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

