A Peek at Acadia Realty Trust's Future Earnings

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from Acadia Realty Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 1.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Acadia Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.31 0.30 EPS Actual 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.33 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Performance of Acadia Realty Trust Shares

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust were trading at $19.6 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Acadia Realty Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Acadia Realty Trust.

With 2 analyst ratings, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $23.0, indicating a potential 17.35% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Curbline Properties, InvenTrust Properties and Getty Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 40.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 63.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 63.27% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Curbline Properties, InvenTrust Properties and Getty Realty are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acadia Realty Trust Buy 9.15% $64.03M 0.47% Curbline Properties Neutral 37.11% $26.16M 0.73% InvenTrust Properties Outperform 10.06% $49.65M 0.56% Getty Realty Neutral -1.29% $49.77M 1.54%

Key Takeaway:

Acadia Realty Trust ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Acadia Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the operation, management, leasing, renovation, and acquisition of shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components. The company operates through three segments: Core Portfolio segment consists primarily of high-quality retail properties located primarily in high-barrier-to-entry, densely-populated metropolitan areas with a long-term investment horizon; Investment Management segment holds primarily retail real estate in which the company co-invests with high-quality institutional investors; and Structured Financing segment consists of earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable Fees earned by the company as the general partner or managing member through Investment Management.

Financial Insights: Acadia Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Realty Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Realty Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Acadia Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

