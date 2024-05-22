News & Insights

Pedro Resources Appoints New CEO, Completes Share Placement

May 22, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Pedro Resources (TSE:VBN) has released an update.

Pedro Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the first tranche of its private placement, issuing 5,780,000 common shares at $0.05 each, to bolster working capital for business changes. Additionally, the company has appointed Jacqueline Wilkie as the new CEO, bringing her extensive experience in product development and strategic business leadership to steer future growth.

