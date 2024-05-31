Pedro Resources Announces Management Changes

Pedro Resources (TSE:VBN) has released an update.

Pedro Resources Ltd. has announced the immediate appointment of CEO Jacqueline Wilkie as Interim CFO, following the departure of Albina Manaj, and is now searching for a permanent CFO. The company has also revealed the unauthorized issuance and subsequent cancellation of over 2.7 million common shares, and is working to resolve the status of the remaining shares. Additionally, Pedro Resources is addressing delays in filing its quarterly financial statements due to the CFO transition, while remaining focused on their strategic goals, including a shift towards biotechnologies for soil remediation.

For further insights into TSE:VBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.