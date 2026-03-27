Pediatrix Ties Up to Provide Better Maternal Care in Tennessee

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD recently teamed up with Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine, a specialist group focused on high-risk pregnancies and serving patients across five locations in the Greater Nashville area. The move is aimed at expanding the maternal health services suite of MD.

Following the deal, the practice will operate as Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists of Tennessee under the Pediatrix network.

The transaction was completed in cash and is expected to be immediately accretive to Pediatrix’s bottom line. Financial details of the transaction were kept under wraps.

The addition of new providers and clinics is expected to drive higher patient volumes and support revenue growth for MD. Its same-unit net revenue increased 4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expansion is likely to enhance its footprint in Tennessee, supporting stronger referral networks and more consistent patient inflow.

Such targeted expansions are expected to enable MD to capture the demand for specialized maternal care. Powered by four board-certified physicians along with six practice providers, Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine seems to be an apt partner to complement MD’s endeavor, as the former’s professionals focus on complex pregnancies that require specialized monitoring and treatment.

MD’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Pediatrix have gained 48.2% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.2%.



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MD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Pediatrix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, PACS Group, Inc. PACS and GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InnovAge Holding’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, which has remained stable in the past 30 days. INNV beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 87.5%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $944.5 million, implying 10.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PACS Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, indicating 71.3% year over year growth. PACS’s bottom line witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $5.7 billion, calling for 7.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx Holding’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days. WGS beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 164.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $545 million, implying 27.5% year-over-year growth.

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Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.