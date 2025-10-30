Pediatrix Medical's Q3 Test: Can Lower Expenses Drive Earnings?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 46 cents per share and $484.1 million, respectively.

The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year decrease of 5.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s revenues is pegged at $1.89 billion, implying a decline of 6% year over year. Yet, the consensus mark for the current year EPS is pegged at $1.78, implying growth of 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pediatrix Medical beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 28.7%, as you can see below.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

Pediatrix Medical’s Q3 Earnings Whispers

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

MDhas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the third-quarter earnings announcement.

Q3 Factors to Note for Pediatrix Medical

Both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for third-quarter net patient service revenue indicate a 7.4% year-over-year decline. Moreover, both the consensus mark and our model estimate for hospital contract administrative fees suggest a 5.7% decline from a year ago. These are likely to have affected the company’s top line in the third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for same-facility revenue growth is pegged at 3.35% for the third quarter, as the same-facility patient volume growth is pegged at 1.3% and same-facility net reimbursement growth is pegged at 2.05%. The consensus mark for same-facility NICU patient days growth is pegged at 4%.

Our model estimate for total operating expenses indicates a nearly 11% year-over-year decline. Lower practice salaries & benefits, supplies & other expenses, and G&A costs are likely to have aided its bottom line.

Our model estimate for third-quarter interest expense is pegged at more than $9 million, indicating a continued year-over-year decline in the metric. We expect Pediatrix Medical’s third-quarter operating cash flow to be nearly $121 million, a significant jump from the year-ago period.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some stocks in the broader Medical space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH.

HCA Healthcare reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $6.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.2%. The bottom line improved 42% year over year. The results were aided by growing patient volumes, higher same-facility revenue per equivalent admission, and an increased number of surgeries. However, the upside was partly offset by HCA Healthcare’s escalating costs.

Universal Health reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.69, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. The bottom line soared 53.4% year over year. The results benefited from robust performance in both Acute Care and Behavioral Health segments. Increased adjusted admissions and improved patient days boosted segmental revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by Universal Health’s elevated operating costs.

Community Health posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents. The bottom line improved from the prior-year loss of 30 cents. The quarterly results benefited from declining expenses, favorable changes in payor mix and increased same-store admissions. However, a decrease in Community Health’s patient days, occupancy rate and adjusted admissions partially offset the positives.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.