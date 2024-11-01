Pediatrix Medical rises 19.2%

Pediatrix Medical (MD) is up 19.2%, or $2.36 to $14.68.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MD:
- Pediatrix Medical reports Q3 adjusted EPS 44c, consensus 37c
- Pediatrix Medical sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $205M-$215M
- MD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $13 from $10 at Truist
- Starbucks upgraded, Hershey downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.