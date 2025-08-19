Pediatrix Medical Refills Its Buyback Prescription With $250M Dose

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD has stepped up its commitment to shareholder returns with a new $250 million share repurchase authorization, underpinned by solid cash generation. Over the past 12 months, the company produced $245 million in operating cash flow, marking an 18.4% year-over-year increase.

In the first half of 2025, Pediatrix repurchased $1.8 million worth of common stock and had a leftover capacity of $1.1 million under its previous program, which had been in place since 2018. The expanded authorization gives management fresh flexibility to enhance shareholder value going forward.

At the end of second-quarter 2025, Pediatrix held $224.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, slightly down 2.3% from 2024-end, while total debt stood at $607.5 million, a 1.6% reduction from December levels. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 42.2% remains below the industry average of 43.7%, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management.

Profitability has strengthened thanks to the divestiture of lower-margin, non-core assets, allowing the company to concentrate on its core physician services. Return on capital now stands at 10.6%, comfortably above the industry average of 7.4%.

Operational momentum is also evident. Higher patient volumes, improved acuity, favorable collections and reduced operating expenses are lifting performance. Management now expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $245-$255 million compared with its earlier projection of $220-$240 million. With healthier fundamentals, improved efficiency and a sizable repurchase authorization, Pediatrix is positioning itself for stronger shareholder rewards in the coming days.

How Are MD’s Peers Faring in the Repurchase Front?

Bigger companies in the healthcare space, like HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, are also returning capital to shareholders through strong buyback programs.

HCA Healthcare bought back shares worth $2.5 billion in the second quarter alone. It had a leftover capacity of $5.8 billion under its authorization as of June 30. HCA Healthcare generated $5.9 billion in cash flow from operations in the first half of 2025, up 32% year over year.

Universal Health bought back shares worth $150.8 million in the second quarter. It had a leftover repurchase capacity of around $492.9 million as of the second-quarter end. Universal Health generated operating cash flow of $549 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 19.2% from the year-ago level.

Pediatrix Medical’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Pediatrix Medical have gained 21.9% year to date, outperforming the broader industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Pediatrix Medical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54X, below the industry average of 15.08X. MD carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s 2025 earnings implies a 14.6% increase year over year, followed by 3.2% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

