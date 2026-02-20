Pediatrix Medical Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Declining Costs

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The bottom line declined 2% year over year.

Net revenues decreased 1.7% year over year to $493.8 million. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

The quarterly results were negatively impacted by higher variable practice incentive compensation and lower-than-expected same-unit revenues. These headwinds were partially offset by favorable collection activity, payor mix, improved patient acuity and lower operating expenses.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

MD’s Full-Year 2025 Update

Pediatrix Medical reported net revenues of $1.9 billion, a decline of 4.9% year over year, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company posted adjusted EPS of $2.04, up 35.1% year over year. This metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $275.6 million, increasing 23% year over year. Total operating expenses declined 18.1% to $1.7 billion.

MD’s Q4 Update

Same-unit revenues increased 4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, missing both our growth estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6.8%. Same-unit revenues from patient service volumes declined 2.7% compared with the prior-year period.

Same-unit revenues from net reimbursement-related factors grew 6.7% year over year, driven by improved patient acuity in hospital-based practices, favorable collection activity, payor mix and higher administrative fees from hospital partners. This metric exceeded both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of 5.4%.

Total operating expenses were $445 million, down 3.9% year over year, but higher than our estimate of $415.4 million. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower supplies and other operating expenses, and decreased transformational and restructuring-related costs.

Practice salaries and benefits totaled $348 million, declining 0.3% year over year, mainly due to the impact of practice dispositions. Interest expense decreased 10% year over year to $8.7 million, coming in below our estimate of $9 million, due to lower interest rates and average outstanding borrowings.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.2% year over year to $65.8 million due to increased same-unit expenses.

MD’s Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2025)

Pediatrix Medical exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $375.2 million, up from $229.9 million at Dec. 31, 2024. There were no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility at the quarter-end.

Total assets of $2.25 billion increased from $2.15 billion at the end of 2024.

Total debt, including finance leases, net amounted to $597.3 million, which fell from $617.7 million at the 2024-end level.

Total shareholders’ equity of $865.9 million improved from $764.9 million at the 2024-end level.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Pediatrix Medical generated $11.46 million in cash from operating activities related to continuing operations, lower than $134.8 million a year ago.

MD’s Share Repurchase Update

During 2025, the company repurchased 4.1 million shares for $83.8 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $166.2 million remained available in the buyback program.

MD’s 2026 View

Management projects adjusted EBITDA within $280-$300 million for 2026.

Net income is estimated to be between $155.1 million and $169.7 million for 2026. Interest expenses are currently forecasted at $34 million. Income tax expenses are expected to be in the range of $57.4-62.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are now estimated to be $24.3 million. Transformational and restructuring-related expenses are anticipated to be at $9.2 million.

Pediatrix Medical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Other Healthcare Stocks Perform?

Here are some stocks in the broader Medical space that have also reported earnings for the December quarter: HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC.

HCA Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $8.01, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8% on the back of strong admissions. Modest gains in emergency room visits and a rise in revenue per equivalent admission also supported performance. The upside was partly offset by HCA Healthcare’s elevated operating expenses.

The Ensign Group reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% on the back of improved occupancy rates, higher patient days and stronger skilled services performance. The positives were partly offset by higher expenses. The bottom line increased 19.5% year over year. ENSG’s revenues rose 20.2% year over year to $1.36 billion but marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

Tenet Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.70, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2%. The bottom line increased 36.6% year over year. Tenet’s net operating revenues advanced 8.9% year over year to $5.53 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.4% on the back of higher same-facility revenues, a favorable payer mix and improved acuity. The upside was partly offset by rising operating costs, particularly supply expenses.

