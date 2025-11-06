Pediatrix Medical Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Declining Expenses

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.7%. The bottom line surged 52.3% year over year.

Net revenues tumbled 3.6% year over year to $492.9 million. Nevertheless, the top line beat the consensus mark by 1.8%.

The quarterly results were aided by higher collection activity, improved patient acuity and a favorable payor mix, along with a sharp decline in operating expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by a drop in net revenues resulting from the adverse impact of practice dispositions.

MD’s Q3 Update

Same-unit revenues advanced 8% year over year, which beat our growth estimate of 3.4%. Same-unit revenues, attributable to patient volume, rose 0.4% year over year in the quarter under review.

Same-unit revenues from net reimbursement-related factors grew 7.6% year over year on the back of improved patient acuity in its hospital-based practices, favorable collection activity and higher administrative fees from hospital partners. The metric beat our growth estimate of 2.1%.

Total operating expenses of $424.8 million decreased 11% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $425.1 million. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower practice salaries and benefits, practice supplies and other operating expenses, and transformational and restructuring-related costs.

Practice salaries and benefits of Pediatrix Medical came in at $332.3 million, which fell 8.9% year over year due to the impact of practice dispositions. Interest expenses decreased 11.7% year over year to $8.9 million, lower than our estimate of $9.3 million.

Net income totaled $71.7 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $19.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 45% year over year to $87.3 million, which surpassed our estimate of $59.9 million.

MD’s Financial Update (as of Sept. 30, 2025)

Pediatrix Medical exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $340.1 million, which rose 47.9% from the 2024-end level. There were no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility at the quarter-end.

Total assets of $2.2 billion rose 2.2% from the figure at 2024-end.

Total debt, including finance leases, net, amounted to $602.5 million, down 2.5% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity of $890.7 million improved 16.4% from the 2024-end level.

MD generated net cash from operations of $157 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $73.6 million in the prior-year comparable period.

Share Repurchase Update for MD

Pediatrix Medical bought back common shares for $20.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. It had a leftover capacity of $229.1 million under its $250 million repurchase program (approved in August 2025) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

MD’s 2025 View

Management now projects adjusted EBITDA within $270-$290 million, up from the prior view of $245-$255 million.

Net income is estimated to be between $155.90 million and $170.50 million for 2025, higher than the earlier guidance of $126.02-$133.32 million.

Interest expenses are currently forecasted at $36.16 million for 2025. Income tax expenses are expected to be in the range of $57.61-$63.01 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are now estimated to be $22.51 million. Transformational and restructuring-related expenses are expected to be $18.72 million at present.

MD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

