Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $18 from $14 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jack Slevin raised the firm’s price target on Pediatrix Medical (MD) to $18 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company “showed strength on all fronts” in Q3, including EBITDA, free cash flow and same-store trends, the analyst tells investors. Despite the move higher, the stock “remains cheap given a best-in-class FCF profile & tangible earnings improvement opportunities,” the analyst argues in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MD:
- Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $15 from $10 at Leerink
- Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $16 from $13 at Truist
- Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $15 from $9 at Deutsche Bank
- Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $15 from $13 at Mizuho
- Pediatrix Medical Group’s Financial Highlights and Future Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.