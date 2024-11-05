Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $18 from $14 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jack Slevin raised the firm’s price target on Pediatrix Medical (MD) to $18 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company “showed strength on all fronts” in Q3, including EBITDA, free cash flow and same-store trends, the analyst tells investors. Despite the move higher, the stock “remains cheap given a best-in-class FCF profile & tangible earnings improvement opportunities,” the analyst argues in a post-earnings note.

