Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $16 from $13 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Pediatrix Medical (MD) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s volumes were solid, its payor mix a tailwind and margins were a bit better, its cash flow was ahead and financial flexibility was solid, providing optionality around capital deployment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
