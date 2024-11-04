Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $16 from $13 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Pediatrix Medical (MD) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s volumes were solid, its payor mix a tailwind and margins were a bit better, its cash flow was ahead and financial flexibility was solid, providing optionality around capital deployment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.