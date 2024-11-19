News & Insights

Pediatrix Medical price target raised to $15 from $13 at Mizuho

November 19, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Pediatrix Medical (MD) to $15 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company, which provides neonatal and pediatric services to hospitals, is the largest provider of outsourced neonatal intensive care in the U.S. but the firm views EPS visibility as low given the low birth rates in the U.S. coupled with execution challenges, the analyst tells investors.

