Pediatrix Medical Group's (NYSE:MD) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pediatrix Medical Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$230m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$329m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pediatrix Medical Group has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%. NYSE:MD Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Pediatrix Medical Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pediatrix Medical Group here for free.

So How Is Pediatrix Medical Group's ROCE Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 60% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Pediatrix Medical Group isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 59% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Pediatrix Medical Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Pediatrix Medical Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

