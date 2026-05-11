Pediatrix Medical Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook after reporting what management described as a strong first quarter, supported by higher pricing, improved collections and continued strength in payer mix despite modest volume declines across its service lines.

Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ordan said the company generated adjusted EBITDA of $58 million in the quarter. Pediatrix maintained its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $280 million to $300 million, even as management acknowledged uncertainty around potential pressure from the lapse of tax subsidies and broader hospital industry volume trends.

“We saw strong pricing that outpaced a modest decline in same unit volumes across our service lines,” Ordan said. “Although recent volume results don't show a trend. Our payer mix continues to be strong.”

Ordan said the company remains comfortable not including a headwind estimate tied to the potential effect of the tax subsidy lapse. He noted that while major hospital systems have reported declines in patient volume and revenue, Pediatrix has not yet seen the same weakness in its business.

Pricing offsets lower volumes

Chief Financial Officer Kasandra Rossi said consolidated revenue growth was driven by same-unit growth of just under 3% and about $6 million of net non-same-unit activity, including contributions from recent acquisitions and organic growth. That was partially offset by lower revenue tied to portfolio restructuring.

Pricing growth of 4% in the quarter was supported by several factors, Rossi said, including strong revenue cycle management cash collections, higher contract administrative fees, favorable payer mix and increased patient acuity in neonatology.

At the same time, Pediatrix recorded volume declines across service lines. Rossi said neonatal intensive care unit days were down about 1% in the quarter.

During the question-and-answer session, analysts focused heavily on whether the stronger-than-expected pricing performance could continue. Rossi said the same four factors that have supported pricing in recent quarters remained in place, but she cautioned that some of the benefits, particularly from revenue cycle management cash collections, are expected to moderate as the year progresses.

“We would expect the first half of the year to still be strong,” Rossi said. “I think it'll start to lap as we move into the second half.”

Rossi said the company is still maintaining a flat pricing outlook for the full year, adding that management would update investors if the outlook changes later in the year.

Management says payer mix remains strong

In response to questions about health insurance exchange enrollment and the possible impact of subsidy changes, Ordan said Pediatrix has not seen signs of weakness in payer mix or demand across its geographies or service lines.

“We have looked carefully by geography, by type of line of service, and we don't” see weakness, Ordan said. He added that management has speculated that some patients may be making a cost-benefit calculation during pregnancy that keeps them in exchange plans, but said the company does not know that for certain.

Ordan said the company had expected some negative effect from subsidy changes, but so far has not seen one. “It could be that there'll be delayed effect, or it could be that we can get through this as we have been,” he said.

Rossi also addressed contract administrative fees, which she said have represented roughly 10% to 20% of recent pricing increases. She said some of those increases are tied to salary and wage pressures and may be used to offset clinical salary costs. Rossi noted that conversations with hospitals are becoming more difficult as hospital systems face pressure, but said the company expects to continue pursuing those discussions.

Costs, cash flow and balance sheet

Practice-level salaries, wages and benefits expenses increased by $9 million year over year, primarily due to higher same-unit clinical salary expense. Rossi said net salary growth in the first quarter was in line with the range the company has seen over the past 18 months, averaging around 3%.

General and administrative expense increased slightly from the prior year, driven by modestly higher salary and incentive compensation expense. Those increases were partially offset by lower professional services and information technology expenses. Depreciation and amortization expense also increased slightly, reflecting higher same-unit amortization and costs associated with recent acquisitions.

Pediatrix used $130 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter, compared with $116 million in the prior-year period. Rossi said the company is typically a user of cash in the first quarter because it pays incentive compensation and other benefits, including 401(k) matching contributions. The year-over-year difference reflected lower cash flow from accounts payable and accrued expenses, as well as lower cash flow from accounts receivable, partially offset by higher earnings.

The company also used $21 million of capital to repurchase 1 million shares during the quarter, ending with 82 million shares outstanding. Pediatrix finished the quarter with slightly more than $200 million in cash and net debt of just over $385 million. Rossi said net leverage was just over 1.3 times, based on the midpoint of the company’s 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Accounts receivable days sales outstanding were 42.5 days as of March 31, down slightly from Dec. 31 and more than five days lower than a year earlier, which Rossi attributed to improved cash collections at existing units.

Quality initiatives and growth opportunities

Ordan emphasized Pediatrix’s focus on care quality, saying investments in that area remain central to the company’s strategy with hospital partners. During the quarter, Pediatrix announced the addition of Dr. James Barry as chief clinical quality and transformation officer and Dr. Jochen Profit as chief quality advisor.

Ordan said Barry brings experience in neonatal critical care, artificial intelligence in medicine, patient safety and healthcare leadership. Profit has nearly two decades of leadership in perinatal quality improvement and is a professor of pediatrics at Stanford Medicine.

Ordan said the new leaders will help Pediatrix analyze clinical data, reduce care variation and improve patient outcomes through evidence-based strategies.

The company is also pursuing expansion opportunities in neonatology, maternal fetal medicine, OB hospitalist services and pediatric intensive care, Ordan said. He cited potential growth in teleservices and obstetrics nationwide, as well as the company’s ability to use its balance sheet for opportunities in core and emerging areas.

Asked about recent acquisitions, Ordan said the deals have performed better than initial projections, though the company does not disclose results because they are not material. He said Pediatrix is actively working on additional opportunities that could become “great additions” to the company.

General counsel to retire

Ordan also noted that Mary Ann E. Moore, executive vice president, general counsel, chief administrative officer and secretary, will retire before the end of the year. Moore has been with Pediatrix for 20 years.

“Mary Ann is a trusted colleague and advisor to the whole company and certainly to me and our board of directors,” Ordan said. He added that the company will begin a search for a new general counsel.

About Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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