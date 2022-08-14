Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock climbs 7.9% this past week

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 50% in that half decade.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$129m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Pediatrix Medical Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 21% per year. The share price decline of 13% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MD Earnings Per Share Growth August 14th 2022

We know that Pediatrix Medical Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Pediatrix Medical Group will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.9% in the twelve months, Pediatrix Medical Group shareholders did even worse, losing 36%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pediatrix Medical Group (including 1 which is significant) .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

