Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

After reaching an important support level, Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of MD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that MD could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account MD's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 4 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch MD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.