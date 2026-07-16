Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $25.88. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Pediatrix scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s second quarter 2026 update. In response to recent reports from other healthcare market participants regarding shifting utilization and reimbursement trends, Pediatrix confirms that its payor mix for the second quarter remained stable and unchanged relative to recent historical trends and its internal expectations. Pediatrix reaffirms its previously reported full year 2026 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $280 - $300 million.

This physician group is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $477.34 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Pediatrix Medical Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Pediatrix Medical Group belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS, closed the last trading session 5.9% higher at $66.14. Over the past month, WGS has returned 3%.

GENEDX HOLDINGS' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -138%. GENEDX HOLDINGS currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.