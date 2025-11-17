Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Price Target Increased by 35.32% to 23.12

The average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) has been revised to $23.12 / share. This is an increase of 35.32% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from the latest reported closing price of $23.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.10%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 104,578K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,021K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,126K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,757K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,683K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 28.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 51.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,167K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 38.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.