Pediatrix (MD) Q3 Earnings Miss on High Costs, Shares Down 12%

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD declined 11.7% since it reported third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. Investors might be concerned about the earnings miss as well as the significant year-over-year decline in the bottom line, which stemmed from comparatively softer patient volumes and continued growth of practice-level expenses. A decline in the adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 may also have worried investors. Nevertheless, improved cash collection rates partly offset the negatives.

MD reported a third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.6%. The bottom line dropped 20% year over year.

Its net revenues grew 3.4% year over year to $506.6 million in the quarter under review. The top line fell short of the consensus mark by a whisker.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

Q3 Update

Overall same-unit revenues improved 4.1% year over year in the third quarter, higher than our growth estimate of 2.8%. However, same-unit revenues attributable to patient volume dipped 1.2% year over year.

Same-unit revenues from net reimbursement-related factors improved 5.3% year over year on the back of better cash collection rates in the quarter under review.

Total operating expenses of $466.3 million increased 5.4% year over year and came higher than our estimate of $452.9 million. The increase was due to an elevated practice salaries and benefits expense level resulting from higher same-unit clinical compensation, incentive compensation and group health insurance costs.

Yet, general and administrative expenses of Pediatrix dipped 0.8% year over year to $57.4 million in the third quarter, lower than our estimate of $58 million.

Interest expenses of $10.4 million rose 9% year over year due to increased interest rates on MD’s adjustable-rate borrowings.

Adjusted EBITDA tumbled 13.6% year over year to $50.4 million, which lagged our estimate of $65.2 million.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2023)

Pediatrix exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $21.2 million, which more than doubled from the figure at 2022 end.

Total assets of $2,326.3 million dipped 0.9% from the 2022-end level.

Total debt, including finance leases, net, amounted to $636.6 million. The figure decreased 2.3% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity of $968 million improved 8.6% from the level at 2022 end.

MD generated net cash from operations of $68.1 million in the first nine months of 2023, which dipped 0.3% from the prior-year comparable period.

Share Repurchase Update

Pediatrix bought back a nominal number of its common shares for $0.1 million. It had a leftover capacity of $4.6 million under its $500 million repurchase program (approved in Aug 2018) as of Sep 30, 2023.

4Q23 Outlook

Management estimates fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to stay in line with the third-quarter 2023 level.

2023 View Updated

Management presently projects adjusted EBITDA to lie between $200 million and $210 million this year, down from the earlier guidance of $235-$245 million. The midpoint of the revised outlook indicates a decline of 14.9% from the 2022 reported figure.

Interest expense is anticipated to be within $41.3-$42.3 million, up from the prior view of $40-$42.2 million. The midpoint of the updated guidance suggests 5.3% growth from the 2022 figure.

Depreciation and amortization expense is currently estimated at $37 million, down from the previous outlook of $38 million. Income tax expense is expected to stay within $34.7-$37.7 million this year.

Income from continuing operations attributable to MD is forecasted to lie between $86 million and $94 million for 2023, down from the earlier view of $110-$120 million.

Zacks Rank

Pediatrix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the Medical sector players that have reported third-quarter 2023 results so far, the bottom-line results of The Cigna Group CI, Bruker Corporation BRKR and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Cigna reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.77 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line improved 11.9% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $49.1 billion advanced 8% year over year. The top line outpaced the consensus mark by 2.3%. CI’s medical customer base was 19.6 million as of Sep 30, 2023, which witnessed a 9% year-over-year increase. The Evernorth Health Services segment generated adjusted revenues of $38.6 billion, which advanced 8% year over year. Adjusted operating income on a pretax basis rose 6% year over year to $1,716 million in the third quarter.

Bruker’s third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 74 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%. The bottom line improved 12.1% year over year. It registered revenues of $742.8 million in the third quarter, up 16.3% year over year. The figure topped the consensus estimate by 3.3%. On a geographic basis, the United States witnessed a 10.1% year-over-year rise in revenues to $211.1 million. Within the BSI segment, BioSpin Group’s revenues rose 12.9% from the year-ago quarter to $198.3 million. In the quarter under review, its adjusted operating profit totaled $133.9 million, reflecting a 0.3% fall from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin in the third quarter contracted 299 bps to 18%.

Acadia Healthcare reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The bottom line advanced 13.8% year over year. Total revenues of ACHC rose 12.5% year over year to $750.3 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.6%. Total U.S. same-facility revenues amounted to $744.9 million, which advanced 13% year over year. The improvement can be attributed to 6.6% growth in revenue per patient day and a 6% rise in patient days. Admissions rose 5.1% year over year in the quarter under review. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding income from the Provider Relief Fund, was $175.9 million in the quarter under review. The figure improved 13.4% year over year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.