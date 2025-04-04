$PED Earnings Preview: Recent $PED Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PED ($PED) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,385,253 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

$PED Insider Trading Activity

$PED insiders have traded $PED stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN DOUGLAS SCHICK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 178,334 shares for an estimated $141,182 .

. MOORE CLARK (Executive VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $137,967 .

. PAUL ANTHONY PINKSTON (CAO and PFO and AO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 123,000 shares for an estimated $94,981.

$PED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $PED stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

