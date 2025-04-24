$PECO Earnings Results: $PECO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PECO ($PECO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $178,310,000, beating estimates of $173,785,702 by $4,524,298.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PECO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PECO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PECO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.