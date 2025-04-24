$PECO Earnings Results: $PECO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PECO ($PECO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $178,310,000, beating estimates of $173,785,702 by $4,524,298.
$PECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,135,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,530,360
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 619,078 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,190,661
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 606,055 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,702,820
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 541,474 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,283,616
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 386,145 shares (+341.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,464,991
- FMR LLC added 385,983 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,458,923
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 356,368 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,349,545
$PECO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024
