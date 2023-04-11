Peck Jeffrey Now Owns 17.74% of iSun (ISUN)

Fintel reports that Peck Jeffrey has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.02MM shares of iSun Inc (ISUN). This represents 17.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2023 they reported 3.16MM shares and 19.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for iSun is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 266.69% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.

The projected annual revenue for iSun is $98MM, an increase of 28.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in iSun. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISUN is 0.02%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.09% to 2,136K shares. The put/call ratio of ISUN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 225.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 80.99% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 228K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 42.29% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 43.80% over the last quarter.

iSun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. is a business rooted in values of integrity and diversity that align people, innovation and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, iSun provides energy services, smart city innovations and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging, up to multi-megawatt renewable energy solutions. iSun’s innovations were recognized this year by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard as one the globe’s Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions. As a winner, this award will result in the iSun solution being presented to hundreds of government entities around the world, including various municipal, state and federal agencies in the United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 38,000 homes).

