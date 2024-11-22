PEC Ltd. Annual General Meeting Highlights Operations

PEC Ltd. (SG:IX2) has released an update.

PEC Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where CEO Robert Dompeling presented an update on the company’s operations and project highlights to shareholders. The meeting also included a poll voting process, adhering to SGX Listing Rules, overseen by designated scrutineers and polling agents.

