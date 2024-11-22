News & Insights

Stocks

PEC Ltd. Annual General Meeting Highlights Operations

November 22, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PEC Ltd. (SG:IX2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PEC Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where CEO Robert Dompeling presented an update on the company’s operations and project highlights to shareholders. The meeting also included a poll voting process, adhering to SGX Listing Rules, overseen by designated scrutineers and polling agents.

For further insights into SG:IX2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.