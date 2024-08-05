PEBO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.69, changing hands as low as $28.20 per share. Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEBO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.84 per share, with $34.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.45.

