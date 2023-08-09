PEBO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.90, changing hands as high as $27.99 per share. Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEBO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.05 per share, with $32.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.87.

