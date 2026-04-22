PEBK vs. MCBS: Which Regional Bank Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Regional banking institutions continue to operate within an environment shaped by interest rate volatility, regulatory requirements and evolving customer needs. Within this backdrop, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. PEBK and MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. MCBS represent two community-oriented banking organizations with distinct operating models and geographic reach. PEBK functions as a bank holding company focused on core banking activities through its subsidiary, offering commercial and consumer banking services, lending and deposit products alongside select ancillary services within North Carolina. In contrast, MCBS operates as a larger, growth-focused bank holding company delivering a wider range of commercial banking solutions, including real estate, commercial and industrial, Small Business Administration and residential lending across multiple states and diverse markets.

MetroCity’s platform reflects a more expansive strategy, supported by specialized lending capabilities and continued geographic expansion into high-growth, multi-ethnic markets. This approach enables it to serve a broader customer base and capture opportunities across varied regions. Peoples Bancorp, in comparison, maintains a more concentrated footprint, emphasizing core banking services within its established markets, supplemented by niche offerings through its subsidiaries.

While both institutions operate within the community and regional banking space, differences in scale, geographic diversification and business mix — PEBK’s localized, community-centric model versus MCBS’ multi-market, growth-oriented platform — result in varying strategic positioning and risk profiles. This leads to a key consideration: which institution is better positioned to adapt to shifting banking dynamics and competitive pressures? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: PEBK vs. MCBS

PEBK (up 11.9%) has underperformed MCBS (up 15.4%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Peoples Bancorp has rallied 53.4% compared with MetroCity’s gain of 10.9%.



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Meanwhile, PEBK is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.57X, above its median of 0.64X over the past five years. MCBS’ trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 4.20X, above its last five-year median of 3.64X. While PEBK appears cheap when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 2.01X, MCBS seems to be expensive.



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Factors Driving Peoples Bancorp Stock

Peoples Bancorp’s performance is largely anchored in its stable, community-focused operating model, which supports consistent balance sheet expansion. The bank continues to grow its loan book and deposit base within its core North Carolina markets, reflecting strong relationships with individuals and small-to mid-sized businesses. This localized approach, combined with a diversified loan portfolio across real estate and commercial segments, provides a steady foundation for interest income generation and shields PEBK from concentration risks.

PEBK has the ability to maintain a healthy net interest profile despite a volatile rate environment. Growth in interest-earning assets, particularly loans, has supported net interest income, while disciplined deposit pricing has helped contain funding costs. This balance between asset yields and liability costs enables Peoples Bancorp to sustain profitability, though broader interest rate movements create pressure across the industry.

Additionally, diversified non-interest income streams enhance Peoples Bancorp’s earnings stability beyond traditional lending. Businesses such as appraisal management, insurance, brokerage and service-based fee income contribute meaningfully, reducing reliance on spread income alone. These ancillary operations not only deepen customer relationships but also provide incremental revenue avenues to PEBK, supporting overall financial resilience.

Factors Driving MetroCity Stock

MetroCity’s growth outlook is being reinforced by the transformative acquisition of First IC, which meaningfully expands its scale and market presence. The deal not only adds a sizable loan and deposit base but also enhances MCBS’ competitive positioning and financial flexibility. Management has emphasized the strategic fit between the two institutions, suggesting potential for deeper customer reach and stronger community banking capabilities over time.

MCBS continues to benefit from a resilient core banking model, particularly its ability to sustain a healthy net interest profile. Margin expansion has been supported by improved asset yields and a decline in funding costs, aided by balance sheet optimization and hedging strategies. This reflects disciplined asset-liability management, which is crucial in a volatile rate environment and provides a steady earnings backbone to MetroCity without relying on outsized risk-taking.

MetroCity’s diversified revenue streams add stability to its performance. Non-interest income has seen support from mortgage banking activities and service charges, even as certain segments face volume fluctuations. This mix of fee-based income alongside traditional lending allows MCBS to navigate cyclical pressures more effectively while maintaining overall profitability momentum.

Choose PEBK Over MCBS Now

While both Peoples Bancorp and MetroCity operate within the regional banking space, their current positioning reflects differing levels of market expectations and growth visibility. PEBK has delivered strong stock momentum over a longer horizon, supported by its steady, community-focused model and consistent execution across core banking operations. Its localized approach, combined with stable loan and deposit growth and supplementary fee-based businesses, presents a relatively straightforward earnings profile that investors can track with greater clarity. This simplicity allows incremental operational improvements to translate more directly into performance, reinforcing confidence in its underlying business trajectory.

MetroCity, in contrast, reflects a more expansion-driven and dynamic growth story. Its broader geographic footprint, specialized lending activities and recent acquisition-driven scale-up provide meaningful long-term opportunities. However, this also introduces additional layers of execution risk, including integration challenges and reliance on sustained performance across a more complex platform. While MCBS’ diversified model enhances growth potential, it also means that investor expectations are already factoring in continued successful execution across multiple fronts.

From a valuation standpoint, the market appears to be assigning a more conservative outlook to PEBK, suggesting room for further upside as its steady performance continues to gain recognition. MCBS, on the other hand, seems to reflect higher embedded expectations, leaving less margin for error.

Given this balance, Peoples Bancorp stands out as the more compelling choice at this stage, offering a clearer and more predictable operating story along with a relatively favorable risk-reward profile for investors right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.