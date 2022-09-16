Pebblebrook (PEB) Sells off Hotel Vintage Portland for $32.9M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB announced that it completed the disposition of Hotel Vintage Portland in Portland, OR. The 117-room property was sold to a third party for $32.9 million.



PEB recorded a net operating loss of $ 0.1 million and a Hotel EBITDA of $0.1 million for the hotel in the trailing 12 months ended Jun 30, 2022.



The sale price of Hotel Vintage Portland denotes an EBITDA multiple of 11.7X and a net operating income capitalization rate of 7.1% based on the hotel’s operating performance for 2019. Thus, the disposition of the property seems a strategic fit for Pebblebrook.



In August 2022, PEB sold Hotel Spero in San Francisco, CA, and Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, PA, for $71 million and $80 million, respectively.



Pebblebrook intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the properties for general corporate purposes, including the reduction of its outstanding debt borrowings related to its recent hotel acquisitions. This is in sync with the company’s investment strategy.



The lodging industry is presently witnessing a rebound in traffic, owing to the widespread vaccination drives and relaxations in the pandemic-related regulations. This has resulted in a demand surge for Pebblebrook’s urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States.



Amid the recovery, PEB’s strategic capital-deployment efforts bode well for its growth. The company aims to optimize the use of its dispositions’ proceeds. It is focused on acquisitions and development activities.



In the six months ended Jun 30, 2022, Pebblebrook acquired Inn on Fifth in Naples, FL, for $156 million and Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, RI, for $174 million.



It also disposed of The Marker San Francisco in San Francisco, CA, for $77 million during this period.



In the second quarter, Pebblebrook invested $22.5 million in its portfolio, including the completion of the redevelopment and transformation of Hotel Vitale into 1 Hotel San Francisco for $28 million.



Analysts seem bullish about the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2022 FFO per share has been revised 22.6% upward over the past two months to 65 cents.



Shares of PEB have gained 6.2% in the quarter-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s rally of 0.9%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



