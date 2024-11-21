News & Insights

Stocks

Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

November 21, 2024 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $15, up from $14.74. Certain West Coast markets have struggled in 2024, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, and all three markets have had a 600 bps negative drag on 2024 RevPAR, but the recent market commentary from Pebblebrook as well as its peers indicates that these markets are beginning to show signs of improvements, setting up for a more positive 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Group demand for 2025 is very strong, with group room nights currently ahead by 6.2% year-over-year, ADR – average daily rate – up by 2.2% y/y, and total group revenue on the books up by 8.5% compared to the same time last year, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.