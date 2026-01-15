Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series J Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRF) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.575), with shares changing hands as low as $19.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRF was trading at a 21.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.70% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRF) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 1.2%.

