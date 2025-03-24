News & Insights

Markets
PEB.PRF

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series J Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

March 24, 2025 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRF) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.575), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.79% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRF was trading at a 25.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.42% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRF shares, versus PEB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

PEB.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRF) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 1.5%.

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 NCI market cap history
 VICE market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman-> NCI market cap history-> VICE market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEB.PRF
PEB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.