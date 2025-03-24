Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series J Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRF shares, versus PEB:
Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.30% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRF) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 1.5%.
