Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series I Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRE shares, versus PEB:
Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are off about 3.9%.
Also see: Largest BDCs by Net Assets
PLUG Historical Stock Prices
NWG Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.