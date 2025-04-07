Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series I Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $16.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRE was trading at a 31.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRE shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are off about 3.9%.

