Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series I Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.4%.
